Who doesn’t love setting the mood with a great-smelling candle? But have you ever stared at a burning candle and thought, ‘Man, I really want to eat that?’

Well, a Cooper City creator wants to make sure your next dinner party is totally lit. She’s making candles you can eat for people who want to eat light.

Light a candle. Set the mood. But at this dinner party — the candles are part of the meal.

When it comes to the ultimate dining flex, Claudia Mosley is dropping it like it’s hot.

Claudia Mosley: “One day, I see this video of this girl making dessert candles. But they’re candles. So I question myself. I say, ‘Oh, I wonder if there are any candles that you can eat?’ and I Google, I search, and I couldn’t find anything. So then I started coming up with my own formulas.”

Her invention? CeraViva candles. Light the wick, let it melt, and pour over your favorite food.

Claudia Mosley: “They’re edible because I make them especially with organic ingredients. So the main component is organic cocoa butter.”

The flavor profiles are totally fire. We’re talking scampi, truffle, and chimichurri for your steak. Got a sweet tooth? The espresso martini hits the spot.

Claudia Mosley: “I recommend you put them on top of ice cream, because the pair with the vanilla ice cream is delicious. But you can also put them on top of waffles and fruit.”

Claudia spent a year cooking up this crazy concept. Her mission? Getting diners to put down the phone and pick up a spoon.

Claudia Mosley: “You engage all of your senses, you engage sight, taste, touch.”

Guest: “And I tried it, and it was not only cool but it was delicious. I’m like, ‘How did this happen?'”

Some cheeky customers have asked if these are meant for the bedroom. Claudia’s advice? Keep it in the kitchen, people!

Claudia Mosley: “The way you eat it, it’s not of my concern. I know they’re delicious.”

Guest: “Hypothetically, if one were to use these candles for purposes of intimacy, I would have to recommend the espresso martini or maybe the mojito flavor would be nice.”

So if you want to spice up your next dinner party — CeraViva candles might just light up your night!

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