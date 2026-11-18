The Fort Lauderdale food scene is popping these days. A ton of new restaurants have opened their doors, but there’s one place in particular that’s re-defining luxury You’ll definitely want to be a member of this club.

At “Caviar Club” on Las Olas Boulevard, you’ll get everything you want. And more!

Marc Falsetto: “We focus on the glam the indulgence and celebrate the success of the 1980s so we’re very luxury, very over the top”

They’re hoping to separate themselves from the culinary crowd.

Marc Falsetto: “We just felt there was something, the market was missing something delivering that luxury experience something that was gonna bring just world-class design world class steaks, and a cocktail program to the market.”

The eatery’s name is your first clue about what goes on here.

Marc Falsetto: “Caviar Club is not a caviar bar. We’re an American steakhouse and the name Caviar Club is more of a lifestyle.”

That may be so. But the high-class dish is yours to devour, if enjoying fish eggs is your thing.

Marc Falsetto: “We have the largest selection of caviar here in Broward County. We have beautiful presentation of tableside caviar service.”

Like you heard, “Caviar Club” considers itself a steak house. And they definitely back up that claim.

Marc Falsetto: “We serve the top 1% of prime Chicago heritage beef, aged, dry aged and on top of that we’re serving wagyu from the best producers in Australia, Japan and America.”

Command a table in the main room and you’ll get a full-on dining experience.

There’s plenty going on in the front of the house, as well.

Marc Falsetto: “We have the bar room out front, which is a more of an intimate dining experience with small bites caviar a lot of fun stuff to snack on and a world-class cocktail program. The bar room gets more energized later in the evening”

That energy comes in liquid form. Order up a “catwalk” and you’ll enjoy a mix of passion fruit, scotch and lemon juice.

The “High Society” cocktail is tequila-based and a total blast. The “Vodka Martini” completes the triumphant trifecta.

Marc Falsetto: “Leading in to the classic drinks of the 1980s.”

Here’s why they call the place a club. And the perks just keep on coming.

Marc Falsetto: “The restaurant is open to the public but we do offer a private membership program which gives exclusive access to the tables, a concierge style program,”

Customer: “It’s sexy, it’s glamorous, it’s fun, it’s chic. The next place you’re going to girl dinner is Caviar Club on Las Olas.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Caviar Club

833 East Las Olas Blvd

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Website

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