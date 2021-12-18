After taking a break because of, you know, COVID, Broadway blockbusters are hitting center stage in South Florida again. The curtains are going up at the Arsht Center, and Deco has front-row seats for their first musical.

Broadway shows are back in SoFlo.

The Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami is welcoming back musical lovers.

Suzette Espinosa Fuentes, Adrienne Arsht Center: “It’s been almost two years since we were able to enjoy Broadway in Miami here at the Arsht Center. We are tremendously excited.”

Grab your Aqua Net! The Tony-winning “Hairspray” is kicking things off Dec. 28.

Suzette Espinosa Fuentes: “‘Hairspray’ is the perfect show to welcome all of our theater fans back to the Arsht Center. It’s joyful. It’s a classic. It’s been around for 20 years.”

Andrew Levitt, star, “Hairspray”: “Hairspray is the story of a 16 year-old0girl, Tracy Turnblad, who is on a mission to change the world and make the world a better place for her and her friends. Its a beautiful, timely, impactful story set in 1962.”

Andrew Levitt will be center stage as Tracy’s mom, Edna.

Andrew Levitt: “It’s such an honor to bring my Edna to life, and I like to think it’s important for an audience to understand, as an actor, my job is to make you think she’s real, not that it’s some kind of camp joke or, ‘This man in a dress couldn’t possibility be Tracy’s mom.'”

If Andrew looks familiar, thank you RuPaul.

Andrew Levitt: “I was on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’Season 11, which probably opened this door for me to be here today performing this part.”

As Edna, he’s in good company. Some heavy hitters have worn her house coat.

Andrew Levitt: “The character has been played by Harvey Fierstein, who is a Tony Award-winning theatrical legend. Divine, who played the role in the original John Walters 1988 film, and even John Travolta.”

South Florida, get ready to be welcomed to the ’60’s and back to live theater!

Andrew Levitt: “What a great opportunity to come together, to find joy together, to celebrate together after being away for long.”

Suzette Espinosa Fuentes: “It’s just going to be magical special of movement. There’s a ton of sparkle and just too much fun.”

Tickets for “Hairspray” are still available. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.