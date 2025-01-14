Walking into a party with the same outfit as someone else is super awkward! ‘Reserved’ in Little River is perfect for those wanting a unique look. It’s a vintage spot with speakeasy vibes. You can shop, dance, and reminisce about the good ‘ole days too.

Vintage never looked so “Beat-tiful”.

DJ Safe Stadick, One of a Kind: “It’s definitely not a department store vibe. It’s definitely something new that’s actually never really been done the way we’re cooking it up.”

At ‘Reserved’ they’re blending the worlds of hi-fi sounds with shopping.

DJ Safe Stadick: “Vintage community, the sneaker community, the vinyl community. It’s just merging a bunch of different lanes and meshing it up and creating our own little sauce.”

A mystery sauce because one way in is through a secret wall of denim from ‘Mids Market’ next door.

Frank Mesh, Owner: “I love the mystique of the hidden portion of the speakeasy verbiage.”

Their collection is a true time capsule.

Frank Mesh: “We kind of take people on this ride, from the 40’s, the 50’s, the 60’s, the 70’s, the 80’s; we try to end it on what’s considered vintage now, which would be the 90’s.”

But for each genre lover, they carry it all.

Frank Mesh: “Pro sports items, and every rock band t-shirt you can think of. Every rap, hip-hop, and music band shirt you can think of.”

And there’s no pressure to buy. Just take in the nostalgia.

Frank Mesh: “They can just sit down and look around. Look at the different photos and see an artist that might resonate with them and feel a different time, a different vibe, a different energy. And that’s kind of the lounge effect. We have a podcast area where we like to do media and podcasting in the future. We have this area that we can fit a large amount of people. Maybe do a small concert.”

It’s giving ‘tiny desk’ vibes. But this creative spot is a mesh of cultures.

Frank Mesh: “But this is more of a platform for creatives and for people who truly love the aesthetic of fashion, again not necessarily to buy it. People who love good music.”

Jeffrey Rosen, Chill and Charge: “Love the vibes here, love to just come out, hang out, shop, don’t shop, sip. I just feel like this place is not just about the clothing; it’s just about the lifestyle and how they curated it. Just brings together music, fashion, and art, and they do it magnificently.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Reserved Miami

7200 NW Second Avenue, Miami FL.

Tue-Thurs 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fri-Sat 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

https://www.instagram.com/reservedmia/

