COVID-19 Essentials pop-up offers in-demand supplies for pandemic in one place

COVID-19 essentials. No, we’re not about to list off a bunch of items. COVID-19 Essential is the name of a new pop-up store in Aventura. Good timing, huh? Well, we checked in for a visit.

Signage of the times. COVID-19 essentials is now open on the second floor of Aventura Mall.

Nadav Benimetzky, COVID-19 Essentials: “Anything that’s COVID-19 related, we have it.”

The timing for a pop-up shop like this is pretty perfect. We are all trying to stay safe.

Nadav Benimetzky: “The demand was there. Everybody was kind of looking for masks and sanitizers and anything to do with COVID.”

But before you even enter the store, you’re scanned — like, in a cool, high-tech way.

Nadav Benimetzky: “We partnered up with Kent Security for the thermal imaging camera that we have in the front that literally detects the heat of your body.”

It even knows whether you’re wearing a face mask.

Hili Hazan, shopper: “Wow!”

We know, right?

Hili Hazan: “I’ve never seen something like it. I was excited when I saw it. Then I start to see myself, and I say, ‘Wow! Oh my God, oh my God!’ I was excited about it.”

This is a one-stop shop here, folks. They’ve got infrared thermometers, face shields, gloves, non-contact door openers, phone sterilizers, lots and lots of hand sanitizer.

And, of course, masks.

Nadav Benimetzky: “Entering Aventura Mall, it is mandatory to wear a mask, and if you’re already in Aventura Mall, might as well make it a fashionable mask. So we carry every single mask you can imagine.”

There’s a variety of designer masks, plus ones with carbon filters and a bunch of options to glam up a personalized mask to your liking.

Nadav Benimetzky: “People want to have their own masks customized in a couple minutes. Everyone wants to express their own fashion, and we’re here to really customize the mask, A to Z.”

We haven’t even mentioned the UV light sterilizer that you use like a magic cleaning wand, or the shoe cover dispenser. (Very nice shoe modeling going on right here.) This pop-up has it all.

Hili Hazan: “With all this situation and everything, it’s like a toy store. That’s our reality right now. We need to protect ourselves, and we need to be very careful.”

COVID-19 Essentials isn’t skipping town anytime soon. They plan on being around as long as there’s a need for all those supplies.

And by the way, most of their masks are machine washable.

