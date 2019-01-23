Coke launches bottles, cans featuring South Korean group BTS

(WSVN) - Coca-Cola teamed up with South Korean boy band BTS for a new campaign.

The soda company launched bottles and cans that will feature members of BTS, who are RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook.

Customers can get seven different designs with the members on the bottle or can.

However, if you want your K-Pop soda fix, you’ll have to go to South Korea.

The bottles and cans featuring BTS are not available in the U.S.

No word has been given whether they’ll be sold here.

