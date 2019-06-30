Caribbean Split Pea Soup and Watercress with Mustard/Publix Aprons Caribbean American Month Recipe

(WSVN) - A Publix Aprons Simple Meals recipe for Caribbean split pea soup and watercress with mustard is on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Rey de la Osa, Publix Aprons

The Dish: Caribbean Split Pea Soup and Watercress with Mustard

Ingredients:

Soup

Three small carrots

One bag dried yellow greens split peas (14-16 oz)

8 oz. fresh pre-diced onions

6 oz. fresh pre-diced celery

48 oz. reduced sodium chicken broth

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 well ripened plantains

3/4 lb. shredded rotisserie chicken

Watercress Salad with Mustard Dressing

4 oz. (2 bunches) watercress leaves

4 radishes, thinly sliced

1 avocado, cut into bite-sized pieces

4 slices bacon

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

1 tablespoon spicy brown mustard

1/4 teaspoon dried mint

Method of Preparation:

Soup

Dice carrots.

Sauté carrots, onions and celery in a pan to create a mirapoix. Once the onions are translucent, combine the rest of the ingredients, except for plantains and chicken, into a large pot or saucepan. Cover and bring to a boil on medium heat.

Reduce heat to simmer. Cook for 20-25 minutes or until split peas are tender.

Cut off ends of plantains, slice through peel lengthwise and remove it. Cut plantains into bite-sized pieces. Stir in plantains and chicken into soup. Cook and stir another 2-4 minutes until the chicken is warm.

Watercress Salad with Mustard Dressing

Cut watercress into large, bite-sized pieces; place in salad bowl. Slice radishes and cut avocado. Add both to salad. Cut bacon into small pieces.

Preheat large sauté pan on medium-high 2-3 minutes. Place bacon in pan and cook until crisp. Remove bacon from pan and place on paper towels to drain and cook. Reserve 3 tablespoons of bacon fat in pan; set aside to cook slightly.

Make dressing by whisking vinegar, mustard, and mint into bacon fat until it thickens up or emulsifies. Add bacon and dressing to salad. Toss and serve.

Serves: 6

For more information on Publix’s Caribbean American Month celebration, click here.

