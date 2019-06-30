Caribbean Split Pea Soup and Watercress with Mustard/Publix Aprons Caribbean American Month Recipe

(WSVN) - A Publix Aprons Simple Meals recipe for Caribbean split pea soup and watercress with mustard is on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Rey de la Osa, Publix Aprons
The Dish: Caribbean Split Pea Soup and Watercress with Mustard
Ingredients:
Soup
Three small carrots
One bag dried yellow greens split peas (14-16 oz)
8 oz. fresh pre-diced onions
6 oz. fresh pre-diced celery
48 oz. reduced sodium chicken broth
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
1/2 teaspoon ground allspice
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2 well ripened plantains
3/4 lb. shredded rotisserie chicken
Watercress Salad with Mustard Dressing
4 oz. (2 bunches) watercress leaves
4 radishes, thinly sliced
1 avocado, cut into bite-sized pieces
4 slices bacon
1 tablespoon cider vinegar
1 tablespoon spicy brown mustard
1/4 teaspoon dried mint
Method of Preparation:
Soup
- Dice carrots.
- Sauté carrots, onions and celery in a pan to create a mirapoix. Once the onions are translucent, combine the rest of the ingredients, except for plantains and chicken, into a large pot or saucepan. Cover and bring to a boil on medium heat.
- Reduce heat to simmer. Cook for 20-25 minutes or until split peas are tender.
- Cut off ends of plantains, slice through peel lengthwise and remove it. Cut plantains into bite-sized pieces. Stir in plantains and chicken into soup. Cook and stir another 2-4 minutes until the chicken is warm.
Watercress Salad with Mustard Dressing
- Cut watercress into large, bite-sized pieces; place in salad bowl. Slice radishes and cut avocado. Add both to salad. Cut bacon into small pieces.
- Preheat large sauté pan on medium-high 2-3 minutes. Place bacon in pan and cook until crisp. Remove bacon from pan and place on paper towels to drain and cook. Reserve 3 tablespoons of bacon fat in pan; set aside to cook slightly.
- Make dressing by whisking vinegar, mustard, and mint into bacon fat until it thickens up or emulsifies. Add bacon and dressing to salad. Toss and serve.
Serves: 6
For more information on Publix’s Caribbean American Month celebration, click here.
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.