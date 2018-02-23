When it comes to dental hygiene, floss and toothpicks get the job done, but they can also be kind of embarrassing to use in public, especially at bars and restaurants. A SoFlo orthodontist has found a solution, with a product she calls “the world’s most discreet toothpick.”

Jim Carrey (as Ace Ventura): “Do I have something in my teeth?”

Jim Carrey could’ve used one in “Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls” — and so could Lynn the other day…

Chris Van Vliet: “Ready for the big show?”

Lynn Martinez: “Yeah!” (turns around, smiles, has a bunch of spinach in her teeth)

Chris Van Vliet: “I think you might have, uh, just a little something in your teeth.”

And what they needed is this: the smilePIK.

Dr. Margo Brilliant: “It looks just like a lipstick, but you use it like a toothpick. It comes in a lipstick case, you twist it like a lipstick, you apply it like a lipstick, but instead of putting on lipstick, it cleans your teeth.”

Orthodontist Dr. Brilliant came up with the idea after an experience most of us can relate to.

Dr. Margo Brilliant: “I was out to dinner and had food stuck between my teeth, and I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I have to floss in front of people! That’s terrible!’ There had to be a better way.”

So we put this scenario to the test while chowing down on dinner and enjoying some music at the Atton Brickell Miami Hotel.

Flossing? Well, it’s kinda hard to be discreet.

Toothpicks? Hey, whattaya got in your teeth there?

But the smilePIK? Ah, much better.

Julie Edelman: “This gives me the opportunity to just look like I’m beautifying myself, so I love it. It has become a must-have in my beauty pouch. I carry my hairspray, I carry my lipstick, and now I carry smilePIK.”

Even the folks at Atton Brickell Miami were checking it out.

Dr. Margo Brilliant: “The reaction has been unbelievable. Most people are like, ‘Oh, my gosh!'”

Each smilePIK costs $12, but Lynn’s perfect smile? That’s priceless.

You can buy smilePIK in some stores or order online. You can also remove the toothpick part to wash it off.

