Ingredients:

· 1 whole cauliflower head about 2 pounds

· 2 tbs extra virgin olive oil and little more for drizzling on top

· 1 tsp kosher salt

· fresh parsley and pomegranates for garnish

· 5-ounce block of good feta cheese, drained

· 1/2 cup full-fat Greek yogurt

· 1 lemon zested

· 2 teaspoons lemon juice

· 1 garlic clove minced

· 1/4 teaspoon fresh pepper

· 1 tablespoon Extra Virgin olive oil or more as needed

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 375°F and place a rack in the middle position.

Trim away the leaves at the bottom of the cauliflower head. Carefully cut off and remove the stem and tough core, but be careful to keep the head intact.

Rinse and pat dry the trimmed cauliflower.

With your hands, rub the oil on the surface (both top and bottom) until the cauliflower is well coated. Season both sides of the cauliflower with salt.

Place the cauliflower florets side up on a cast iron skillet, and cover tightly with aluminum foil. If you don’t have a cast iron skillet, use an ovenproof pan. Put the skillet or pan on the middle rack in the oven. Cook for 30 minutes, covered.

While the cauliflower is cooking make the dip. Combine feta, Greek yogurt, garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice and pepper in a food processor and blend. While the processor is running drizzle in the olive oil through the top until it’s whipped into a nice smooth texture. Set it aside until ready to serve.

Remove the foil from the skillet, and roast for an additional hour in the oven. Once the cauliflower is golden brown on the outside and tender on the inside, take it out of the oven.

A knife should slide in and out without any resistance. You can broil it for just a few minutes to give it a little more color.

Grab your serving dish and add a big dollop of the whipped yogurt feta dip to the middle of the plate and then spread outward in a circular motion with the back of a spoon. Once the cauliflower has cooled to the touch place it in the middle of the plate. Drizzle a little more olive oil over the top of the cauliflower and garnish with fresh chopped parsley and pomegranates.

