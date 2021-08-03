BeauBar is ready to get in your hair! But it is not your typical beauty spot.

Let’s just say it knows all the “short-cuts” around town, and if you see it coming your way, you know it’s going to be a good hair day.

BeauBar is up and rolling! And it’s the wheel deal.

Carolina Vengochea: “BeauBar is special because it’s unique and how many people do you know that have a salon in a van.”

The best part is when you need your hair done, they come to you because they are mobile.

Carolina Vengochea: “When I arrive, all they have to do is just step on. I have the cape for them, the towel, the water. Everything is provided right here in the van.”

And the stylist can do everything you would do in a full salon.

Carolina Vengochea: “I’m able to do hair color, I’m able to do all kinds of haircuts; men and women and kids.”

Designed with comfort in mind, once you’re inside, you’ll feel free to let your hair down.

Carolina Vengochea: “I decided to put my salon on wheels because I figured this is what most people wanted. They want convenience, they want safety, they want something clean, and they want intimacy.”

Paula Maroon-Norona: “What I enjoy most is it offers a very unique and convenient service.”

And this salon is all about highlighting your beauty.

Carolina Vengochea: “We did a dry haircut to go well with her amount of hair. We washed her hair, blow out, and did some beautiful beachy waves that are in these days.”

Paula Maroon-Norona: “I absolutely love my hair. It’s been such a great transformation.”

FOR MORE INFO:

BEAUBAR

786-248-1305

https://beaubar.com/



