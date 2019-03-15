Ariana Grande wins ‘Artist of the Year’ at the iHeart Radio Music Awards

Ariana Grande, John Legend and Taylor Swift all dominate the radio airwaves. That’s why the world’s biggest pop stars were honored last night at the iHeart Radio Music Awards. Deco’s Chris Van Vliet tuned in to all the action.

If you “heart” music, then chances are you watched the iHeart Radio Music Awards here on Channel 7 Thursday night. If not, then you’re going to “heart” this.

Ariana Grande (singing): “All I can say is that I’ll still wait for you.”

Ariana Grande was the night’s big winner, earning both “Artist of the Year” and “Female Artist of the Year.”

She wasn’t there to accept the awards, so she gave us this taped performance of her new single called “Needy.”

T-Pain not only hosted the awards…

T-Pain (singing): “Blame it on the a-a-a-a-a-alcohol.”

Yeah, he also brought back his costume from “The Masked Singer.”

Cardi B won “Hip-Hop Artist of the Year” and did this during her acceptance speech.

Cardi B: “Okurrr! Thank you so much” *licks trophy*

5 Seconds of Summer earned “Best Duo or Group”, Halsey grabbed the “Fan Girl” trophy, and Alicia Keys took home the “Innovator Award,” but her acceptance speech became about her 4-year-old son flirting with Taylor Swift.

Alicia Keys: “Actually, my son Genesis, I think, is maybe trying to take Taylor out later tonight. He’s working on it. I’m not sure how it’s going to go.”

Speaking of T-Swizzle, she received the “Tour of the Year” award for her record-breaking Reputation Tour. On stage, she took a shot at those who doubted her.

Taylor Swift: “Every headline that I read about the tour was, ‘This is going to be a massive failure.’ ‘This is going to be a flop tour.'”

Among the night’s performers: John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, the Backstreet Boys, Alicia Keys and “Best New Artist” winner Marshmello.

The night’s final award, “Song of the Year,” took a second, as Steven Tyler couldn’t figure out how to open the envelope.

Steven Tyler: “See, I don’t want to drop this. “The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris and Gray.”

Now, we’d show you their speech, but they spent so much time hugging that they ran out of time, and the show ended just like this:

Maren Morris: “Oh, my gosh! This is so cool!”

*broadcast cuts off*

Not the best way to end the show, but hey, you get the point. Drake also won for “Male Artist of the Year” and “Hip-Hop Song of the Year” for “God’s Plan.” We’d show you that, but he wasn’t there and didn’t even send in one of those taped speeches.

South Korean group BTS also won the award for “Best Fan Army.” The band previously won the award in 2018.

