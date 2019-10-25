3 SoFlo spots are taking chocolate chip cookies to the next level

A new study shows that chocolate chip cookies can be as addicitive as cocaine. Fortunately, chocolate chip cookies are legal in 27 states, including Florida, and if you’re looking to get your cookie fix, Deco found three spots that are taking this classic to the next level.

David Rudman (as Cookie Monster): “Me really, really, really wanna a cookie!”

Don’t worry, Cookie Monster, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop in Coconut Grove totally gets it.

They’ve even got a pie named after you.

Derek Kaplan, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop: “We have our Cookie Monster Pie, which is our chocolate chip crust pie.”

This outrageous dessert uses Oreos and cheesecake for the filling, and it’s topped with whipped cream, chopped cookies and tons of chocolate and caramel sauces.

Want even more ooey, gooey goodness?

Derek Kaplan: “Our Nutella-stuffed cookie looks like a giant chocolate chip cookie, but as soon as you cut into it, you see that Nutella come oozing out, and people go crazy for it.”

You can’t go wrong with either one.

Customer: “It’s really, really good.”

If the chocolate cookie fondue over at Kings Dining & Entertainment in Doral doesn’t bowl you over, we don’t know what will!

Adam Ridley, Kings Dining & Entertainment: “It’s like a volcano of chocolate comes out from the bottom and just seeps through the top.”

This one’s simple but delicious.

Tons of chocolate goes in a cast iron skillet, and it gets topped with cookie dough before heading straight into the oven.

Adam Ridley: “The cookie is cooked on top, like part-cooked, but it’s still soft.”

That means it’s perfect for dipping!

You can’t go wrong with strawberries and apples, but there’s yummy sides, too, like cookie dough balls and Belgian waffles!

Karen Levy, customer: “I love the strawberries and the chocolate. It was a really nice combination. Also, the waffles was really good with it. It’s a super good dessert. I’ll definitely come back and have it again.”

Wanna take things to the next level?

Go no further than Tasty Beach Cafe in Miami Beach.

Their signature Cookie Burger is a real hands-on experience.

Lily Feingertz, Tasty Beach Cafe: “The idea behind the Cookie Burger is ‘Let’s do something that everyone loves but, like, kick it up a notch. Make it awesome.'”

This burger’s got cookie buns, Nutella cheesecake, strawberries, a brownie patty and Nutella sauce.

Now, it’s time for the finishing touch.

Lily Feingertz: “We’ll take our homemade marshmallow that we put on and torch that to make it a little bit like a s’more.”))

Rachel Samson, customer: “This was insane. I eat a lot of insane things, and this is, like, probably in my top.”

Tasty Beach Cafe definitely knows what they’re doing, but don’t just take our word for it because halfway through our shoot, DJ Khaled showed up.

DJ Khaled: “My queen, she’s pregnant. Got a beautiful blessing on the way, and she got cravings, so you know, they make everything, like homemade, and it’s just, you can feel the love. We gotta support, you know what I’m saying? When the energy is good, we coming.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop Coconut Grove

3435 Main Highway

Miami, FL 33133

786-502-2396

www.firemandereks.com/

Kings Dining & Entertainment Doral

3450 NW 83rd Ave., Suite 152

Doral, FL 33122

844-494-9400

www.kings-de.com/miami-doral

Tasty Beach Cafe

4041 Royal Palm Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33140

305-673-5483

www.tastybeachcafe.com/

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.