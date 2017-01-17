Warm streak, but…

Warm air has kept a tight grip on south Florida lately. Temperatures have consistently been running between 5 and 10 degrees warmer than normal! This ocean air isn’t going anywhere… until the next cold front arrives. For now, a bubble of high pressure extends from the Bahamas to the Gulf of Mexico. With the actual high centered by the Florida peninsula, wind speeds will be much lighter. Also, the vast majority of clouds will fade out of the picture. On the very distant weather map, we’re keeping tabs on two cold fronts. The first one is likely to stall out and weaken. It will be a focal point of rain from Texas to New England. The second front is only beginning to impact the Pacific northwest (with areas of rain and snow). Over the next several days, the boundary is likely to track across the nation. It should pick up some additional energy due to strong low pressure forming in the southern Plains. The result will be another strong weather system… over many states through the end of the week. Finally, Florida should get some impacts as the cold front pushes southward. Rain and maybe a few thunderstorms will be possible by the end of the weekend, followed by some cooling early next week. Details on the timing and significance will be “more in focus” over time.