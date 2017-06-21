Tracking Cindy

South Florida Summer is off to a steam start with high pressure centered in the Atlantic Ocean providing for a nice breeze out of the southeast. That should help curb the heat we are expecting by the afternoon along the coast with high temperatures forecast to range in the low 90’s. When you factor the humidity, temperatures will feel like the 100’s! As far as rain is concerned, chances will be typical. We will see a few overnight/morning coastal showers and isolated storms each afternoon. This pattern will take us into next week…

Tracking Tropical Storm Cindy:

Tropical Storm Cindy is not your typical looking system where the thunderstorms are wrapping clearly around the center. It has some dry air and strong winds in the upper levels that are displacing the thunderstorms to the north-northeast side of the storm. That is what is currently impacting the Gulf coast states. In fact, the rain bands are producing a flood of trouble with advisories extending from the Florida Panhandle west to portions of Texas. Life-threatening flash flooding is already occurring likely to be an issue through Friday.

On the forecast track, the center of Cindy will approach the coast of southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas late today or tonight, and move inland over southeastern Texas or southwestern Louisiana on Thursday.

Most of the models are consistent in showing Cindy being a rain event, not a wind one. 6 to 9 inches of rain with higher accumulations of over a foot is possible from Louisiana, southern Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle through Thursday. Whatever is leftover of Cindy will provide for higher rains along the eastern United States this weekend.

Here is the latest forecast track on Cindy pic.twitter.com/r2aHwrIB4q — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 21, 2017

Here are other impacts expected along the Gulf coast with Cindy. pic.twitter.com/OsmYoq5Vdf — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 21, 2017

Keep it tuned to your Storm Station, 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS

WSVN Channel 7