South Florida I know many will be playing turkey bowls tomorrow morning and preparing thanksgiving day meals. However, the forecast is calling for on and off showers as a weak front will be nearby. It will keep most of the state with a high rain chance through Black Friday. Over the weekend, a stronger front will clear everything out and bring cooler weather starting Sunday.

Your Thanksgiving Day forecast is calling for showers at times. pic.twitter.com/Jg1SxUKGub — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 22, 2017

Have a wonderful holiday South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7