Still warm, but…

Temperatures remain well above average for south Florida. In fact, Miami’s high (Tuesday) was just two degrees from a record reading. The warm weather will ease fairly soon, and we’ll await the approach of a cold front for the upcoming weekend. From Sunday into Monday, future models suggest milder highs only in the mid 70’s along with nighttime lows dipping to around 60. If this pans out, it could be the first of two cool spells in sight. After the initial “first dip” for early next week, a secondary cooling push could come just in time for Thanksgiving! Long range forecast maps show the jet stream eventually dropping south over the eastern states. That configuration is likely to be the main force behind a comfortable, fall forecast. Yes, we’ve been dealing with plenty of muggy air lately, but drier air will gradually expand into our area and stay awhile. The pleasant conditions (next week) will help with any holiday travel, at least across the region. At the same time, the projected conditions will be fine for outdoor plans and activities. What’s ahead before the anticipated, weekend cold front? Breezy times are likely into the middle of this week. Rain showers will tend to decrease, too, once the winds settle down.