Solar Eclipse 2017, Plus Back to School

Wishing all students and teachers a great school year!

Solar Eclipse 2017 is here and Mother Nature will be cooperating for viewing in South Florida. Although we will have only 78% of the sun covered by moon, it will be the event of a lifetime to see. We will have partly cloudy skies in place with mostly dry conditions. Also, temperatures are really hot, so make sure you have extra bottles of waters. Stay hydrated and keep your eyes safe from the sun during the event.

Please make sure you are not looking directly at the sun and wearing the proper eye-wear!

Solar eclipse safety tips! pic.twitter.com/2gijZzPvtv — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 21, 2017

Today will be the last dry day this week. By Tuesday, excessive heavy rainfall event begins. We have an area north-northeast of the southeastern Bahamas that will be responsible for periods of heavy the rest of the week. The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring it for development. They have given it a medium chance to form in the next 5 days. Most of the computer models are showing that it will be sitting over the Florida peninsula through the weekend. Therefore, deep tropical moisture will be trapped over most of South Florida. The main concern will be for localized street flooding. Regardless of development, this area promises to be a rainmaker.

Heavy rain threat starts tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/oHmPNQBIkV — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 21, 2017

Reason for the increased rain chance in South Florida is because of this area. pic.twitter.com/JzzUStcVdC — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 21, 2017

Have a great day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7