Seasonal Heat

South Florida we will have a seasonal pattern in place through the weekend. Look for steamy sunshine and dry conditions along the coast with a light breeze. By the afternoon, the sea breeze could fire up isolated storms well inland and moving into southwest Florida. Much drier air settles in for next week.

Make sure you drink plenty of water if you will be spending a long period of time outdoors. Also, do everything possible to stay cool if you still don’t have power.

Tropical Storm Jose: On the forecast track, Jose is expected to strengthen into a hurricane once again. It has been looping around the past few days in the Atlantic Ocean to the northeast of the southeastern Bahamas. Jose will be bringing increasing high surf with wave height forecasts calling for 15 to 20 foot waves and could cause life-threatening rip currents around the eastern seaboard. Jose will have a close brush with the United States next week.

#Jose expected to produce high surf and dangerous rip currents along portions of the U.S. east coast. pic.twitter.com/HemHYNzRZn — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 15, 2017

Tropical Depression Fourteen: The National Hurricane Center is suggesting that it could become a tropical storm later today or tomorrow in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean. It will continue moving west and be located in the middle of the ocean by Thursday of next week.

#TD14 is moving westward over the far eastern Atlantic. Forecast to become a tropical storm. pic.twitter.com/dPIQLYsBg4 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 15, 2017

Tropical Wave: A tropical wave located 1200 miles east of the Windward Islands is producing disorganized showers and storms. Gradual development possible and it could form in the next 2 to 3 days as it moves west to west-northwest at 15-20 mph. The islands should closely monitor this area.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7