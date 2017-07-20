Remains Unsettled

Local Weather: Our air will remain unsettled as moisture is still moving in from the Caribbean. This will keep our rain chances high through Friday. Unfortunately once the prime heating of the day takes place, we will see scattered to numerous showers and storms develop and linger through rush hour. Gradual clearing will take place overnight. The primary concern will be for lightning and street flooding.

By the weekend, high pressure builds from the western Atlantic and the wind will be off of the ocean. This will help draw in drier air with some Saharan dust that will be moving into the Bahamas. Our rain chances will be lower going into Monday.

Some strong storms possible once again this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/waxvIFmV0y — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 20, 2017

The forecast calls for drier air to move in from the Bahamas this weekend! pic.twitter.com/cddgu2JGh4 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 20, 2017

Tropical Update: All is quiet. We are not following any areas for development at this time.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS

WSVN Channel 7