On and off rain

Showers have been skirting across many spots in south Florida. Rain bands don’t typically last long as they’re helped along by a strong easterly breeze. An old front also remains near us, as well as a pool of moisture from the Bahamas to the Straits. It’s that batch of moisture that we’ll continue to tap into, through Wednesday. After that, a drying trend will begin just as the work week comes to a close. The upcoming weekend weekend looks nice and mild. Following a weak frontal passage, humidity values will come down leading to very comfortable days and nights.