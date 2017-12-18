Nice and warm

Florida is feeling the warmth this week. South Florida, especially, is back to temperatures that are well above average. Of course, it was only a week ago that we had to break out the jackets and winter wardrobe. The warm weather will be sticking around through the rest of this week. Meanwhile, we may even get a record high before the week is done! This pattern is also providing a quiet set up due to nearby high pressure. The high is centered over the northwestern Bahamas and expands across Florida and the eastern Gulf. With this high staying sturdy, we’ll have frequent clear skies and mainly dry conditions. Fronts, for the time being, won’t be able to penetrate this “high pressure dome” that’s over us.