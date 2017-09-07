Impacts for South Florida Increasing

The National Weather Service of Miami wants us to pass along important information to the public in regards to Irma, so here are the key messages:

The threat for direct impacts is becoming more likely for all of South Florida. The window of greatest concern is pre-dawn Saturday through early Monday morning. Potential impacts are for destructive winds, significant storm surge along South Florida coastal areas and flooding rains. It is important not to focus on the on hour to hour changes with models and that straight line in the middle of the forecast track. Irma is a large hurricane. People should complete gathering their emergency supplies and Friday will be the last day to finalize preparations. Heed evacuation orders from officials. Also, if you are not in an evacuation area, plan to stay put and prepare your safe room. Stay informed.

As Hurricane Irma approaches the Turks and Caicos Islands today into Friday, it is forecast to remain a major storm. The hurricane is expected to remain over the open waters of the Atlantic and stay strong. On Saturday, it will be moving over the central Bahamas and approaching the Florida Straits by Sunday. Irma will likely start to turn north and either make landfall in South Florida or just be located to the east. Either way, impacts will be significant. It is expected to be powerful and large in size. Watches will likely be issued for South Florida later this morning, no later than this afternoon.

Don't focus on the line in the middle. #Irma is large. pic.twitter.com/LNw5cfrEql — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 7, 2017

