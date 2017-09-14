Another Summer Day

Local Weather:

Another hot Summer day is underway South Florida. Therefore, if you plan on staying outdoors for a long period of time, stay hydrated! The hot temperatures can easily lead to dehydration and heat exhaustion, so take the proper precautions. Feels-like temperatures will range between 100 to 105 degrees and unfortunately the light winds will not help curb the heat. Look for afternoon isolated inland storms with a 40 percent rain chance through the weekend.

No major weather changes expected through the next 7 days.

Tropical Update:

Jose is now a tropical storm and is expected to make a loop in the western Atlantic Ocean. It will likely strengthen into a hurricane by the weekend and through early next week remain no threat to land. If anything changes we will let you know. The swells generated by Jose are affecting Bermuda, the Bahamas, the northern coasts of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico, and the Southeast

coast of the United States, and will spread northward along the Mid-Atlantic coast of the U.S. during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current

conditions.

As far as the rest of the tropics are concerned, we are now watching two waves for development in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean. They both have a medium chance to form through the next 5 days and we have plenty of time to monitor.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7