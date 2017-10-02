A wave and more

A tropical wave is moving closer to south Florida. The disturbance will add to already unsettled weather conditions. Strong winds, heavy downpours and possible thunder will head into the region as Tuesday begins. On Monday, several showers moved off the strong breeze from the ocean as a precursor for more. Meanwhile, a stationary front was lingering over Florida creating a lot of instability. Fast moving rain bands will continue (with breaks at times) and the soggy pattern isn’t likely to ease anytime soon. The gusty winds should reach their peak from Tuesday through Wednesday. Gradually, winds are expected to subside much later in the week. Until that happens, one of the concerns will be the potential for coastal flooding. The most vulnerable time is during the times of high tide. This is a seasonal issue that’s sometimes referred to as “King Tides”. Right now the tropics are without an organized system. The tranquil time should last at least a few more days before there’s a chance for something to form. The National Hurricane Center is watching for possible, developing low pressure in the northwest Caribbean (near the Yucatan). If a low pressure area sits over the warm waters, there could be a threat for a depression or storm to materialize. Remember, October is notorious for plenty of tropical weather. Sometimes, too, a new system can form and ramp up quickly.