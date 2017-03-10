Warm Weekend

South Florida look for warm sunshine and temperatures in the 80’s each afternoon this weekend. A front will approach the area weaker and weaker with little to no impact in our weather this weekend. It won’t be until Sunday when we will watch an area of low pressure and trailing cold front form in the Gulf of Mexico. This front will increase our rain chances late Sunday into Monday.

If model guidance is right, we will see unsettled weather in the form of showers and storms through Tuesday with cooler air filtering in midweek. Temperatures could actually fall into the upper 50’s to start Wednesday!

Weekend Events:

We have the Best Buddies Friendship Walk happening at Museum Park Saturday morning… Look for morning temperatures in the low 70’s. Also, Calle Ocho happening in Little Havana on Sunday and the weather promises to be very warm!

We have great events happening this weekend and the forecast is looking great! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/eWWWT6I6nt — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 10, 2017

Ahead of another front, rain chances gradually increase into next week. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/iymbyoCVqI — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 10, 2017

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7