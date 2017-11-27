Thomas scores 29, No. 13 Florida St women top Samford 87-62

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Shakayla Thomas scored 29 points, Ama Degbeon had a double-double and No. 13 Florida State rolled to an 87-62 win over Samford on Sunday.

Imani Wright and Nausia Woolfolk added 14 points apiece for the Seminoles (6-0). Thomas was 12-of-17 shooting and Degbeon had 11 points and 11 rebounds plus three blocks.

Hannah Nichols scored half of her 20 points in the first half and the Bulldogs (2-4) overcame 3 of 12 shooting in the first quarter to trail 37-29 at the half. Then Thomas took over, going 8 of 11 from the field and making all four of her field goals for 20 points. She had 12 points in the fourth quarter including 10 in row with two 3-point plays to finish three points shy of her career high. FSU shot 20 of 37 in the second half.

FSU’s last 5-0 start was five years ago.

Samantha Fitzgerald added 14 points for Samford.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending