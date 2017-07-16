MIAMI (AP) — Slugger Giancarlo Stanton is accustomed to clearing the wall at Marlins Park. This time his glove went over.

The Marlins right fielder lost his glove over the 8 1/2-foot wall Sunday while trying unsuccessfully to catch a triple by the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Chris Taylor.

When Stanton made a running leap and stretched his left arm above the wall in the fourth inning, his glove came off and fell to the other side.

“I just hit my wrist at the top of the fence, and the glove just popped off,” he said.

After Taylor reached third, Stanton hoisted himself above the wall to determine the glove was beyond his reach.

“There’s not enough space for me to go down there and get it, but I could see it down there,” he said. “Not too many parks have the crevice back there like that.”

Stanton waited with a sheepish grin while a batboy brought him a replacement. The glove he lost was later retrieved and returned to him.

The Marlins’ All-Star had a rough day at the plate too, going 0 for 4 in a 3-2 loss.

