Florida State eliminates top-seeded Louisville in ACC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Tyler Holton scattered four hits over eight innings, Jackson Lueck and Matt Henderson each had two-run hits and Florida State eliminated top-seeded Louisville 6-2 on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

A week after beating Louisville twice here, the eighth-seeded Seminoles (37-20) followed that up by sending the Cardinals (47-10) home. Holton (9-2) was helped by two first-inning runs and struck out 10 in the victory.

Florida State had 10 hits, including four doubles. Henderson’s two-run single in the fourth provided a cushion, and Lueck added a two-run double in the ninth.

ACC Player of the Year Brendan McKay had two hits, including a solo homer a day after hitting a grand slam and pitching Louisville to victory over Notre Dame. Kade McClure (7-3) took the loss.