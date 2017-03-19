Florida State beats Missouri to reach Sweet 16

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Shakayla Thomas scored 20 points and third-seeded Florida State advanced to the Sweet 16 for the third straight season with a 77-55 victory over No. 6 seed Missouri on Sunday.

Thomas, who also had 11 rebounds, was one of four Seminoles in double figures. Brittany Brown added 16 points while Imani Wright and Leticia Romero each scored 14.

Florida State (27-6) will face either second-seeded Oregon State or No. 7 seed Creighton in a regional semifinal game in Stockton, California on Saturday.

Missouri (22-11) led 17-12 22 seconds into the second quarter on a Jordan Chavis 3-pointer before Florida State took the lead for good with a 17-2 run as Romero scored six points.

The Seminoles led 32-27 at halftime but put the game out of reach by scoring the first eight points of the third quarter.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: The Tigers, who were ranked 25th in the final Associated Press poll, accomplished one milestone by winning NCAA Tournament games in consecutive seasons for the first time in school history. They will lose three starters due to graduation but will return first-team, All-SEC selection Cunningham along with Porter. They should be a factor again in the SEC after finishing third this season.

Florida State: The Seminoles, who are making their fifth appearance in the Sweet 16, are 3-0 in NCAA second-round games that have taken place at the Tucker Center. The previous two times — 2010 and ’15 — they would end up making it to the Elite Eight.

