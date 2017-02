WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - WEST MIAMI (WSVN) — Former University of Miami football player Michael Wyche has been cleared of a domestic violence charge.

Police arrested Wyche in October 2015 after he was accused of getting physical with his girlfriend in their home.

Records with the clerk of courts show the charge has been dropped.

