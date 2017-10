(WSVN) - A cheese spread has been recalled after bits of small plastic pieces were found.

The recall is strictly for 14-ounce containers of Merkts Port Wine Cheese Spread. Containers purchased after Sept. 1 should be thrown out or returned for a full refund.

The company said no other products were affected.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.