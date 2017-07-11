Mexican woman found dangling from border fence

TUCSON, AZ (WSVN) – U.S. Border Patrol agents found a Mexican woman dangling from the international border fence, Saturday.

According to an official statement by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, there were agents patrolling the border east of Nogales when they witnessed two smugglers trying to lower the 37-year-old Mexican woman using a harness and hoist rope.

Officials said when they approached the woman, she attempted to climb back over the border fence into Mexico, but the smugglers left her to hang.

The woman was suspended about 15 feet above the ground, officials said. The Nogales Fire Department was called to safely get the woman down from the fence.

