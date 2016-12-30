Man’s excitement about Christmas gift quickly extinguished by cat

MACON, GA (WGCL) — A video featuring an overly excited man being attacked by a cat after opening a Christmas gift is going viral, after being viewed over 90 million times in less than a week.

The video, posted by Jessica Freeman of Macon, Georgia, shows a man unwrapping a gift and becoming completely elated about receiving a Playstation 4. A dog and a cat enter the picture to see what all the commotion is about.

The cat then does its best Scrooge impersonation and jumps at the man’s head, leaving huge scratch marks. The video is going viral all over the world.

Pictures of the damage done

Freeman also posted pictures of the aftermath on her Facebook page, calling the cat a “jerk.” She said the man in the video ended up needing stitches from the cat attack.

