Man accused of breaking into home to sexually assault sleeping 8-year-old girl

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (WSVN) — Police have arrested a man accused of breaking into a California home and sexually assaulting a sleeping 8-year-old girl.

According to Fox 2, authorities said a man broke into the home by using a garage door opener from an unlocked vehicle. He then reportedly made his way into the young girl’s room, stripping down and climbing on top of the sleeping girl’s bed.

The young girl’s screaming awoke her mother, who called 911 when she saw the man on top of her daughter.

That’s when the suspect fled the scene, leaving his clothes behind.

Police soon identified 21-year-old Noah Holland as the intruder, saying his clothing provided evidence to link him to the crime.

“We’re glad that he’s in custody,” Rohnert Park Police Commander Aaron Johnson told the San Francisco Gate. “This type of situation is very rare, to have a stranger sexual assault of a minor. The fact that we were able to apprehend him quickly definitely puts us at ease.”

Johnson said Holland has a previous criminal history involving drugs, and he has been arrested before on suspicion of statutory rape.

Holland is being held on a $1 million bail, and faces charges of suspicion of burglary, lewd and lascivious acts with a child, committing sex assault while in the commission of a burglary, vehicle tampering and violation of probation.

