Elementary school teacher invites students to be in her wedding

INDIANAPOLIS (WSVN) — An elementary school teacher in Indiana invited her students to be the ring bearers and flower girls at her wedding… all 20 of them!

When Marielle Keller was planning her big day, she said she struggled to decide who would be the perfect flower girl and ring bearer to walk in her wedding. The only kids who came to mind were her own students.

That’s when she decided to invite her entire combination class of kindergarten and first-grade students to be a part of her special day. For many of the children, it was their first time attending a wedding ceremony, Fox 59 reports.

“They mean the world to me. The kids and their families were part of the whole wedding planning process with me and gave me so much support along the way,” Keller said, according to the school district. “They are a huge part of who I am and it would not have felt right to not have them there.”

Some of the kids even shielded their eyes when the couple kissed at the conclusion of the ceremony. During the reception, the lucky students and their families were surprised to an all-you-can-eat cupcake buffet, leaving their parents to deal with the inevitable sugar rush afterward.

