Arkansas’ Ten Commandments monument destroyed less than 24 hours after being placed at Capitol

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ new Ten Commandments monument was smashed to pieces early Wednesday by someone driving a vehicle into it less than 24 hours after the 6-foot granite statue was placed on state Capitol grounds.

Secretary of State’s Office spokesman Chris Powell said capitol police arrested the male suspect early Wednesday.

Pulaski County jail records show that Michael Tate Reed of Van Buren, Arkansas, was booked into the jail shortly after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on preliminary charges of defacing objects of public interest, criminal trespass and first-degree criminal mischief, with Capitol Police listed as the arrest agency.

A Facebook Live video shot early Wednesday and posted on an account belonging to a Michael Reed appears to show the destruction of the monument.

Arkansas’ monument fell from its plinth and broke into multiple pieces as it hit the ground.

“As far as what happens to the monument, it’s unclear at this time,” Powell said. “The first thing will be to clean up the debris.”

Nearly three years ago, a Ten Commandments monument at Oklahoma’s Capitol met a similar fate, when a driver crashed his car into the statue, shattering it.

That driver was identified as Michael Tate Reed of Van Buren, Arkansas. He was admitted the next day to a hospital for mental treatment and formal charges were never filed. It is not yet clear if he is the same person who attacked the Arkansas monument.

The privately funded, granite monument in Little Rock weighed 6,000 pounds. It was installed Tuesday morning on the southwest lawn of the Capitol with little fanfare and no advance notice.

A 2015 law required the state to allow the display near the Capitol, and a state panel last month gave final approval to its design and location.

Plans for Arkansas’ monument sparked a push by the Satanic Temple for a competing statue of Baphomet, a goat-headed, angel-winged creature accompanied by two children smiling at it.

Efforts to install that display, however, were blocked by a law enacted this year requiring legislative approval before the commission could consider a monument proposal.

The Satanic Temple has vowed a lawsuit over the measure, and said it didn’t believe the law should be applied retroactively to its proposal.

