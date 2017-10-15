Witness: Boy hit by SUV, child’s family beats up driver

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a boy to the hospital after, officials said, he was struck by an SUV in Deerfield Beach, but witnesses said the driver of the vehicle became a victim herself.

Anthony Clay described the chaotic scene that unfolded when, he said, the child was hit, Sunday afternoon. “[A woman] was there on the ground holding her baby, crying and pleading,” he said Clay. “I never saw the kid stir. That’s what made me think the worst.”

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place off Northwest Third Avenue and Fourth Place, at around 4:45 p.m.

Officials said the child was seriously injured and was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center.

The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene.

But as investigators try to piece together what happened, Clay said there is more to this story. “[The driver] hit the child, and sje continued to roll down the street slowly, as if she didn’t know that she hit something, or she was trying to find out what happened,” he said. “By that time, [the boy’s family] caught her at the stop sign, they pulled her out of the vehicle, and they beat her unmercifully.”

The witness said the motorist sustained serious injuries. “They beat her pretty bad, face lacerations and everything, to the point that she had to go to the hospital,” said Clay.

Officials have not confirmed Clay’s account of the aftermath of the accident.

The boy and the driver’s conditions remain unknown as of Sunday night.

BSO detectives continue to investigate.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.