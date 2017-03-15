UPS warehouse in Hialeah catches fire

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews are on the scene of a two alarm fire at a UPS warehouse facility in Hialeah.

The fire broke out sometime before 6 a.m., Wednesday, at a UPS warehouse located at 6001 E. 8th Ave.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, where heavy smoke could be seen coming from the Southwest portion of the building.

Over 20 units from Hialeah Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue are working to put out the flames.

According to officials, several small fires have been extinguished through out the building. However, they are still trying to access other parts of the building that are still on fire.

7News spoke with one employee at the facility, who thinks he knows what may have caused the blaze. “A golf cart caught on fire at our job location, right here at UPS, and I tried to prevent it but it was too late,” he said. “I tried my best, so we called the paramedics and the firefighters as soon as possible, so hopefully everyone made it out safe.”

Employees have been evacuated. There are ambulances on scene, but at this point there is no word of any injuries.

