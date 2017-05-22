United Way organizes “perfect potluck”

MIAMI (WSVN) - Several United Way supporters came together Monday for a 150-person potluck lunch.

Staff from these organizations enjoyed various dishes from around the world and had a chance to connect with each other, some even for the first time.

“We ride the elevator together, but we don’t really know each other, so today we’re coming together along lines of difference by various organizations, and we’re gioing to get to know each other,” said Claudio Grillo, Chief Operating Officer of United Way of Miami-Dade.

“This is about how we celebrate our differences and show how we’re more alike than we’re different,” said Stephanie Sylvestre, chief programs officer of Children’s Trust.

The organizations are hosting events over the next few days to promote kindness and helping community members step outside their comfort zones.

