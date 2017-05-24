TSA tests tougher screening methods at FLL

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The TSA is testing new, tougher screening methods at some airports due to carry-on concerns.

According to officials, some passengers are cramming so much into their bags that screeners are having trouble spotting signs of explosives.

They’re forcing flyers to remove not just laptops, which they already do, but tablets, e-readers, books and food. Passengers will then place them in plastic bins to be X-rayed.

The new requirements are in place at 10 airports nationwide, including Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Officials there said they have been screening this way for the last 18 months.

