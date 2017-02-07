Truck hauling sandwiches overturns on I-95

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An overturned truck hauling sandwiches caused heavy traffic delays on Interstate 95.

On Tuesday morning, around 7 a.m., 7 SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where a Landshire Sandwiches truck reportedly overturned on I-95 northbound near the Griffin Road exit. Another vehicle was involved, but officials have not confirmed either drivers’ conditions.

Traffic was heavily delayed until 8:30 a.m., when lanes began to clear. Both vehicles were towed away as clean-up crews worked to move the debris from the highway.

