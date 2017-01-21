Thousands fill Bayfront Park, take part in women’s march

MIAMI (WSVN) - Thousands pounded the pavement in Downtown Miami as they sent a message to the incoming presidential administration as part of one of tens of thousands of women’s marches unfolding across the globe, Saturday.

The Bayfront Park amphitheater, which holds up to 10,000 people, was filled to capacity as participants flooded the venue and many of them prepared to take to the streets.

While sentiment against newly sworn-in President Donald Trump ran high among marchers, the rally’s organizer clarified that is not the focus of the event. “This is really promoting activism, human rights, promoting the fact that every single person counts, and we don’t even need to name any names,” said Laura Sawyer-Broder.

Just after 3 p.m., the crowd began walking northbound on Biscayne Boulevard toward the American Airlines Arena. Around 15 minutes later, demonstrators chanted in unison as they began marching on the eastbound entrance ramp to Interstate 395.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers blocked I-395 as protesters continued to march along the roadway.

Just after 3:45, a second group of protesters exited I-395 at Northeast Second Avenue.

At around 4:30 p.m., demonstrators crossed the Brickell Avenue Bridge. About a half hour later a group of protesters was seen heading north on the Southwest Seconf Avenue Bridge.

However, at around 5:20 p.m., protesters who got on the Northwest Eighth Street entrance ramp to head to Interstate 95 discovered Florida Highway Patrol troopers blocking their path. 7Skyforce HD hovered above the demonstrators as most of them turned around and walked back.

Officials said they prevented the marchers from entering the highway in order to ensure their safety.

Saturday’s march takes place one day after anti-Trump protesters filled the streets of Downtown Miami and briefly shut down I-95.

Sawyer-Broder said the march serves as a way to raise awareness for younger generations. “We’re just looking for work. I think a lot of people got a real wake-up call,” she said. “I think people realize now that activism, specifically my generation, we have to do something.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.