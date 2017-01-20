Anti-Trump protesters march in Downtown Miami, shut down I-95

MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens trickled into Bayfront Park and began marching out of the venue, Friday evening, to protest President Donald Trump on the day of his inauguration.

Several hundred people indicated on Facebook that they would attend the event, and many of them showed up with anti-Trump signs.

One protester, Dave, brought a sign that read, “Don the Con,” and wore a shirt that said, “Not my President.” He said that Trump’s denial of climate change worried him.

“Well, I came up from Key Largo, where it’s really hard to deny climate change,” he said, “And yet we have people in this administration who seem to think it’s a hoax. They should come down and watch the streets in the spring and fall.”

A former schoolteacher brought a sign that read, “Sad, very very sad.”

‘I’m a retired schoolteacher, and I think Betsy DeVos is just not qualified to be Education Director, and it’s just a sad day for us overall,” he said. “All his cabinet appointees are so connected to the cabinet system. It’s just sad.”

Around 7:00 p.m., the protesters, numbering at least 100, pushed toward Biscayne Boulevard and onto Flagler Street, across East Second Avenue. The crowd then marched onto northbound Interstate 95 near Southwest 8th Street.

Traffic Alert: A group of protesters are marching onto I-95 affecting Northbound traffic from SW 8 St. pic.twitter.com/K9X3UnqoOL — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 21, 2017

Susan, who came dressed as the Statue of Liberty, said that Trump would do the opposite of what his campaign slogan pledged.

“I’m concerned that this administration is going to dismantle what already makes this country great,” she said. “This is democracy, and we need to start practicing, standing up for what America really is, because it’s going to get a hell of a lot worse.”

Susan held a sign about her father, who, she said, fought communism and fled to the U.S.

“My father was a freedom fighter in Hungary, and he stood up to the Russians, and he fought against communism,” she said, “And he had to escape that country under a threat, and he escaped to Austria, and Austria was good enough to take him in and allow him to live in a refugee camp. And America took him then, and I think he is what makes America great.”

After Trump’s election win in November, protesters went from Bayfront Park and shut down MacArthur Causeway and parts of Interstate 95.

Organizers said they are not sure whether they will do that again, Friday night.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.