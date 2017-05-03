Thieves steal rental car with 2 dogs in Southwest Ranches

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Ranches couple had their rental car stolen, Tuesday night, while both of their dogs were still inside the vehicle.

Luna, a schnauzer, and Niño, a Yorkie mix, were left inside their owners’ rented Toyota Corolla in front of their Southwest Ranches home, for no more 10 minutes, the couple said.

After grabbing some dog food from their home, the couple found their Corolla and both dogs missing, which happened between 11:30 p.m. and midnight.

The vehicle was recovered, Wednesday, in Plantation, by police, who also took two people in custody. Luna was returned to its owners, however Niño was not found inside of the car and remains missing.

For dog owner Sergio Quintero, nothing inside the car matters as much as Niño.

“My whole wardrobe is in my car,” said Quintero. “All my clothes, all my stuff, all my money — everything is in there. I don’t care about that. I just want my dog back.”

Owner Ana Rojas said she too simply wants Niño back in her arms. “If anybody has our dog, we just want it back,” she said. “We will think about not pressing charges, but we really just care about getting our dog back.”

If you have any information on the missing dog, call either of the owners at the following numbers:

Ana Rojas – 954-600-0896

Sergio Quintero – 954-793-2092

