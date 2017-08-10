Thieves caught on camera stealing electronics from Doral Toys R Us

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida toy store turned into a target for thieves after, police said, several people were caught on surveillance video shoplifting iPods and baby monitors on two separate occasions, last month.

According to Doral Police, the footage captured a man and a woman entering the Toys R Us at 1645 NW 107th Ave., in Doral, July 7, at around 9 p.m.

The video shows the male subject using a shopping cart to partially hide himself from the camera’s view as he crouched down in front of a display case. Meanwhile, his accomplice tried to act casual and cover the crime.

“The video is pretty clear,” said Doral Police Capt. Carlos Arango. “We are fortunate to have good images, but their names remain unknown to us.”

As the female subject stood behind him, the man is seen breaking into the locked case and cramming 19 iPods into the woman’s large purse. Investigators said the duo walked out with about $4,000 in merchandise.

Arango said the brazen thefts were carefully planned. “These are organized schemes. These are people that know what they’re doing, and they’re pretty bold in their attempt,” he said.

Three weeks later, on July 28, four women walked into the retailer and were captured on video cutting off security devices and stealing $450 in baby monitors.

“In both of these videos, you will see the individuals working as teams,” said Arango.

Surveillance video captured the subjects walking out of the store holding plastic bags filled with stolen merchandise.

Toys R Us customers were shocked the thieves were not caught red-handed. “I had no idea it would be so easy to do something like that,” said one customer.

Arango said, with the release of the crystal-clear surveillance video, he is confident these shoplifters will be captured. “We want to send a message: not in Doral. We will look for you; we will arrest you,” he said.

If you recognize any of these subjects, or have any information on these thefts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

