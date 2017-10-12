Teen who stole SUV with baby inside faces judge

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen who stole an SUV with a infant in the back seat faced a judge, Thursday.

Seventeen-year-old Alex Exantus has been charged with grand theft and burglary for stealing an SUV, Tuesday, with a 9-month-old baby girl inside.

Police said Exantus stole the vehicle while the infant’s mother was inside a Margate post office, then ditched the ride several miles away.

Good Samaritan Jona Wells called 911 when her son saw the car, and officers swarmed the area shortly after. “My son said, ‘That looks like the car that’s on TV with the baby in it,'” she said.

The child was not hurt and was safely reunited with her mother.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.