Police arrest teen accused of stealing car with infant inside in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a teen accused of stealing a car that had an infant in the back seat from a Margate post office.

According to Margate Police, news coverage and tips from the public led to the arrest of 17-year-old Alex Exantus in North Lauderdale.

Exantus is accused of stealing an SUV, which had a 9-month-old girl in the back seat, Tuesday, causing panic and a search for the child. The young girl was eventually found safe in the the back seat of the car, a few miles away.

Good Samaritan Jona Wells called 911 when her son saw the car, and officers swarmed the area shortly after. “My son said, ‘That looks like the car that’s on TV with the baby in it,'” she said.

Detectives said the child’s mother left the baby in the backseat with the car still running when Exantus jumped in.

“That’s crazy that the parents left the baby in the car, but also, I mean, that’s terrible that someone stole the car,” said area resident Crystal Sylvester.

Exantus now faces charges of grand theft and burglary.

“Lock up that person and throw away the key,” said resident Juliet Logan. “We don’t need these type of people in the world.”

Police said this is a reminder that you should never leave your child unattended in a vehicle for any period of time.

Police also said they are looking to add on an additional charge of false imprisonment of a child for Exantus.

