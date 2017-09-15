South Florida schools serve hot meals to Irma victims

MIAMI (WSVN) - Schools are closed and classes have been cancelled in Miami-Dade and Broward counties for the week, and now officials are using campuses to feed a community in need.

“It’s absolutely such a wonderful opportunity to be able to come together and have our schools, our teachers, our principles, our assistant principles, our custodians, our police officers, everybody coming together to help our wonderful community that is going through such distress right now,” said Mari Tere Rojas from School Board District 6.

On Friday, families got the opportunity to sit down together for a hot, healthy meal at 11 Miami-Dade schools.

“We have many families that do not have power, many families that are needy, that their children would normally be eating at our school cafeterias and have not been able to do so,” said Rojas, “and today we are able to provide that wonderful opportunity for them to come and join us here, so I think it’s just a blessing for everyone.”

Many Irma victims showed up at Miami Senior High School for the free hot meals served in the air-conditioned cafeteria.

“The families are so eternally grateful for this opportunity,” said Rojas. “First and foremost, just coming into an air-conditioned facility has been a blessing for them because they are in a home without air, and it’s really just an atrocious situation because the heat is beyond … I mean, it’s just amazing what people are going through.”

There were also eight schools in Broward County that distributed free lunches at noon, Friday.

For a list of schools serving hot meals in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, click here.

