List of schools serving hot meals to Irma victims

(WSVN) – Schools are closed and classes cancelled in Miami-Dade County. Now officials are using campuses to feed a need.

Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is hosting hot meals in air-conditioned cafeterias at 11 schools, Friday.

Miami Senior High School

2450 SW First Street

Miami, FL 33135

330 N.W 97th Avenue

Miami, FL 33172

6027 East 7th Avenue

Hialeah, FL 33013

1200 N.W. 6th Avenue

Miami, FL 33136

7525 S.W. 24th Street

Miami, FL 33155

3301 Miami Gardens Drive

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

1420 Washington Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33139

1855 N.W. 71st Street

Miami, FL 33147

2351 S.W. 12th Avenue

Homestead, FL 33034

265 East 5th Street

Hialeah, FL 33010

18180 SW 122nd Avenue

Miami, FL 33177

Broward

United Way of Broward County in partnership with Broward County Schools will open 8 schools in order to serve lunch. Each school will have the capacity to serve 500 Broward County students. They will begin to distribute lunch at noon, Friday.

Boyd Anderson High School

3050 Northwest 41st Street

Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33309

3551 NE 3rd Avenue

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

910 SW 15th Street

Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

720 NW 9th Avenue

Hallandale, FL 33009

3601 S Douglas Road

Miramar, FL 33025

1901 N Federal Highway

Hollywood, FL 33020

1750 NE 14th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

1750 NE 14th Street Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304 Walker Elementary School

1001 NW 4th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

To donate to United Way of Broward County, click here.