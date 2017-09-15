List of schools serving hot meals to Irma victims

(WSVN) – Schools are closed and classes cancelled in Miami-Dade County. Now officials are using campuses to feed a need.

Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is hosting hot meals in air-conditioned cafeterias at 11 schools, Friday.

  • Miami Senior High School
    2450 SW First Street
    Miami, FL 33135
  • E.W.F. Stirrup Elementary School
    330 N.W 97th Avenue
    Miami, FL 33172
  • Hialeah Middle School
    6027 East 7th Avenue
    Hialeah, FL 33013
  • Booker T. Washington Senior High School
    1200 N.W. 6th Avenue
    Miami, FL 33136
  • West Miami Middle School
    7525 S.W. 24th Street
    Miami, FL 33155
  • Miami Carol City Senior High School
    3301 Miami Gardens Drive
    Miami Gardens, FL 33056
  • Feinberg/Fisher K-8 Center
    1420 Washington Avenue
    Miami Beach, FL 33139
  • Liberty City Elementary School
    1855 N.W. 71st Street
    Miami, FL 33147
  • Homestead Senior High School
    2351 S.W. 12th Avenue
    Homestead, FL 33034
  • South Hialeah Elementary School
    265 East 5th Street
    Hialeah, FL 33010
  • Robert Morgan Educational Center
    18180 SW 122nd Avenue
    Miami, FL 33177

Broward

United Way of Broward County in partnership with Broward County Schools will open 8 schools in order to serve lunch. Each school will have the capacity to serve 500 Broward County students. They will begin to distribute lunch at noon, Friday.

  • Boyd Anderson High School
    3050 Northwest 41st Street
    Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33309
  • Crystal Lake Middle School
    3551 NE 3rd Avenue
    Pompano Beach, FL 33064
  • Deerfield Beach High School
    910 SW 15th Street
    Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
  • Hallandale High School
    720 NW 9th Avenue
    Hallandale, FL 33009
  • Miramar High School
    3601 S Douglas Road
    Miramar, FL 33025
  • South Broward High School
    1901 N Federal Highway
    Hollywood, FL 33020
  • Sunrise Middle School
    1750 NE 14th Street
    Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
  • Walker Elementary School
    1001 NW 4th Street
    Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

To donate to United Way of Broward County, click here.

