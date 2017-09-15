List of schools serving hot meals to Irma victims

(WSVN) – Schools are closed and classes cancelled in Miami-Dade County. Now officials are using campuses to feed a need.
Miami-Dade
Miami-Dade County Public Schools is hosting hot meals in air-conditioned cafeterias at 11 schools, Friday.
- Miami Senior High School
2450 SW First Street
Miami, FL 33135
- E.W.F. Stirrup Elementary School
330 N.W 97th Avenue
Miami, FL 33172
- Hialeah Middle School
6027 East 7th Avenue
Hialeah, FL 33013
- Booker T. Washington Senior High School
1200 N.W. 6th Avenue
Miami, FL 33136
- West Miami Middle School
7525 S.W. 24th Street
Miami, FL 33155
- Miami Carol City Senior High School
3301 Miami Gardens Drive
Miami Gardens, FL 33056
- Feinberg/Fisher K-8 Center
1420 Washington Avenue
Miami Beach, FL 33139
- Liberty City Elementary School
1855 N.W. 71st Street
Miami, FL 33147
- Homestead Senior High School
2351 S.W. 12th Avenue
Homestead, FL 33034
- South Hialeah Elementary School
265 East 5th Street
Hialeah, FL 33010
- Robert Morgan Educational Center
18180 SW 122nd Avenue
Miami, FL 33177
Broward
United Way of Broward County in partnership with Broward County Schools will open 8 schools in order to serve lunch. Each school will have the capacity to serve 500 Broward County students. They will begin to distribute lunch at noon, Friday.
- Boyd Anderson High School
3050 Northwest 41st Street
Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33309
- Crystal Lake Middle School
3551 NE 3rd Avenue
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
- Deerfield Beach High School
910 SW 15th Street
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
- Hallandale High School
720 NW 9th Avenue
Hallandale, FL 33009
- Miramar High School
3601 S Douglas Road
Miramar, FL 33025
- South Broward High School
1901 N Federal Highway
Hollywood, FL 33020
- Sunrise Middle School
1750 NE 14th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
- Walker Elementary School
1001 NW 4th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
To donate to United Way of Broward County, click here.
Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.