South Florida prepares to ring in New Year

MIAMI (WSVN) - Less than 48 hours remain until the new year, and Miami is getting ready to ring it in.

Bayfront Park is just about ready to host thousands to celebrate the start of 2017. “[I’m] excited for 2017, and I want to see a fun concert,” said Tracy Cassell.

Tracy and her husband, Chris Cassell, just moved to Miami a month ago, and they are ready to see Pitbull perform on New Year’s Eve.

“We don’t always do it this big,” Chris said. “This is big time, this is Miami, you know? It doesn’t get bigger than this. I’m expecting a great concert with a great show, you know? Ring in the new year with Pitbull.

The couple came to get a sneak preview of the stage for Pitbull’s annual New Year’s Eve Revolution.

“It’s called Revolution because we want to ‘unmute’ New Years and make it the new New Year’s,” said Pitbull, “take it from the Big Apple to the pineapple and make Miami the mecca.”

Joining Mr. Worldwide on stage this year will be Queen Latifah and Snoop Dogg.

Preparations are also underway in Fort Lauderdale for the Orange Bowl Downtown Countdown. The free, family-friendly festival begins Saturday at 3:30 p.m., along Southwest Second Street.

There will be plenty of entertainment all leading up to the anchor drop at midnight.

As you make your New Year’s Eve plans, make sure to stay safe.

For more information on how to get around safely, click here.

And if you plan to use fireworks, here are some safety tips.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.